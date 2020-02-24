Kenya: Djibouti Bank Writes to CBK Over Suspected Fraud

A leading bank in Djibouti has written to Central Bank of Kenya over fraudulent use of its name and logo by a financial institution to defraud Kenyans.

The East Africa Bank claims that a bank with a similar name and logo has been illegally operating in Nairobi.

SAME LOGO

"Our attention was drawn to an entity with the name East Africa Savings Bank which bears a name confusingly similar to our name and also bears our logo, corporate colours and even our profile of their website www.easbd.com," stated an advert appearing in one of the local dailies.

"We wish to notify our customers and all stakeholders as well as the (Kenyan and East African) public at large that the said entity is in no way associated to the East Africa Bank. We believe this is a fraudulent misrepresentation and we urge all our customers to avoid dealing with the said entity," East Africa Bank stated.

The logo, colours and the information on the website of the East African Savings Bank (EASB) are similar to those of the East Africa Bank based in the capital city of Djibouti.

SHARIA COMPLIANT

Both East Africa Bank and East Africa Savings Bank are apparently Sharia compliant.

"Our concern has been raised from the use of our colours, our logo and all the information on our website by this entity," the East Africa Bank Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Jaffar said.

"We have not only written to the Central Bank of Kenya to handle the matter but also alerted our clients from Kenya that East Africa Savings Bank is not in any way associated with East Africa Bank (Djibouti)," Mr Jaffar Added.

According to its website, the East African Savings Bank is said to be operating at the Priory along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi, but inquiries revealed that there is no such bank in that location.

The phone contacts on its website, which has since been pulled down after the advert appeared does not go through.

BANKING FRAUD

The East Africa Bank has already reported to the Central Bank of Kenya as well as the Banking fraud investigations unit for further action.

"Our fear is some unsuspecting Kenyan and diaspora customers may have been duped to believe that the two entities are one and the same. This is not the position," the EAB CEO stated.

Our efforts to contact the East Africa Savings Bank were futile as the phone number availed on its website did not go through nor did a visit to their purported offices bear any fruits.

The East Africa Bank has been operating in Djibouti since 2010.

Mr Jaffar said the bank, which has 15 branches in Djibouti, is out to diversify its products and services.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

"East Africa Bank has products that are divergent and meet the needs of our various customers. We are offer Islamic financial services solutions to clients in Djibouti and in the East Africa region," Mr Jaffar said.

"It therefore concerns us when we discover a company in within this region is using our name, logo, colours, website information, our mission and vision statement," Jaffar stated.

