Kenya: Wazito's Late Rally Leaves Tusker Flat

Wazito came from behind to hold Tusker to a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played at the Ruaraka grounds.

Chrispinus Onyango had given Tusker the lead a minute after the breather but Paul Mungai Kiongera levelled with three minutes left to ensure a share of spoils.

Tusker now drop to third on the log with 42 points while Gor Mahia remain on top with 48 points after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zoo in Kericho. Kakamega Homeboyz climb to second with 44 points after thrashing Chemelil 6-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Tusker coach Robert Matano, however, believes they are still firmly in the title race.

"A slight concentration lapse cost us the match. I am sad that we dropped points in a match we should have won easily but that is gone now and we immediately start preparations for the next match," he said.

"All is not lost. There are 12 matches left and we still have a fair chance of winning the title. We will keep fighting until the end," he added.

Wazito coach Steward Hall was happy with the result but did not mince his words regarding the state of the pitch.

"Robert Matano's teams are always very physical and fit and we expected that. We, therefore, prepared very well for this game and I am happy we are now unbeaten in four games. We signed four players during the midseason window and we have been working hard to get the unit together and I am glad we now have a team," he said.

"The pitch though did not make things easier for us. To be fair enough I would even keep sheep or cows in it. We had to adapt and I am glad we got a point," he added.

Tusker started brightly and could have taken the lead in the second minute when Timothy Otieno found the onrushing Eric Ambunya with a nice cutback but the latter placed his shot wide. Moments later, Brian Marita connected well to a Rogers Aloro freekick but his lobbed shot from inside the danger area hit the bar.

VAR REVIEW

Chris Ochieng thought he had opened the scoring for the Brewers in the 20th minute but his shot was cleared off the line by Issofou Bourhana with the handful of fans at Ruaraka jokingly calling for a VAR review. Wazito's first real threat came in the 28th minute but Tusker custodian Robert Mboya did well to parry Dennis Nganga's freekick from outside the box.

On resumption, Brian Musa picked a loose ball just outside the box and placed a low shot that was deflected by Apollo Otieno for a fruitless corner. Tusker made the first change of the game, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo replacing the injured Chris Ochieng and they opened the scoring a minute later, former KCB striker Chrispinus Onyango tapping in after Eugene Asike headed Aloro's freekick into his path.

Wazito brought in Paul Kiongera for the jaded Joe Waithira on 66 minutes and could have equalized a minute later, Whyvonne Isuza mistiming his shot after a good cross from the left by Dennis Ng'ang'a as Johnstone Omurwa cleared the danger.

Tusker brought in Luke Namanda for Brian Marita as they continued to dominate. Moments later, Wazito introduced Victor Ndinya for former AFC Leopards midfielder Isuza, who was surprisingly being played as a winger.

Tusker could have doubled the lead on 79 minutes but Timothy Otieno's hard shot from outside the box hit the bar with Odhiambo's rebound going wide. They pulled out Onyango for Jackson Macharia in the 81st minute.

Tusker's Sammy Meja received his marching orders with three minutes left on the clock for a foul on Kiongera. Dennis Nganga swung in the resultant freekick beautifully into the box and it needed just the slightest of touches from Kiongera to roll past Tusker goalkeeper Robert Mboya for the equalizer.

RESULTS

Zoo 2 Gor Mahia 3

Tusker 1 Wazito 1

Kakamega Homeboyz 6 Chemelil 0

Ulinzi Stars 3-2 Kisumu AllStars