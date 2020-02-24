Kenya: Dagoretti Claim Nairobi Chapa Dimba Title

23 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Dagoretti High School Sunday edged Hakati Sportiff 4-3 in post-match penalties to become the new Nairobi Region boys' champions of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament.

Both sides failed to score in normal time in the evenly contested final played at Jamhuri High School.

The student's penalties were netted by Victor Hagai, Alex Munga, Mwongela Ghai and Joseph Fabian. John Baraza was not lucky as Hakati goalkeeper Joseph Kagari saved his penalty.

Hakati's penalties were scored by Jumba Jackson, Julius Juma and Lewis Bandi while Peter Wambua and Glen Magolo missed.

Dagoretti High School coach Joseph Orao said he was happy to progress to the national competition.

"It is a hard-fought win. Both sides gave their best in the match. Penalties is all about luck and I am happy it went our way. It a joy to play in the nationals," said Orao.

After the regional finals, an All-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain where they will play friendlies against top Spanish La Liga clubs academies.

