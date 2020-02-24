Kenya: 11 Kenyans Rescued in Human Trafficking Raid, 2 Foreigners Arrested

Eleven Kenyans were on Sunday rescued from a house in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, in a human trafficking raid.

Via Twitter, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the raid followed a tip-off from members of the public.

The alert stated that a number of people had been locked up in a single room at Ushirika Estate.

Following the tip-off, officers from Pangani Police Station carried out a raid which saw them arrest two foreigners, who were found in one room.

The DCI identified the two as Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman.

"A further search in the adjacent room believed to have been rented by the foreigners resulted to the rescue of eleven Kenyans aged between 23-30 years," the directorate said.

"Upon Interrogation, it was established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East."

According to a 2018 US State department report, Kenya does not meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

The country has also been mapped as a source, destination, and transit for trafficking.

In most of these cases, victims are vulnerable children and young adults. They are usually subjected to forced labour and sex trafficking.

The report further said some Kenyans who migrate in search of employment are exploited in domestic servitude, massage parlours and brothels in Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

It listed Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman as Middle East destinations where Kenyans have experienced forced manual labour or other forms of exploitation.