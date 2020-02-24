Kenya: 11 Kenyans Rescued in Human Trafficking Raid, 2 Foreigners Arrested

23 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Eleven Kenyans were on Sunday rescued from a house in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, in a human trafficking raid.

Via Twitter, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the raid followed a tip-off from members of the public.

The alert stated that a number of people had been locked up in a single room at Ushirika Estate.

JOBS RECRUITMENT

Following the tip-off, officers from Pangani Police Station carried out a raid which saw them arrest two foreigners, who were found in one room.

The DCI identified the two as Thabit Hanni Yaseen Radman and Faren Yassin Radman.

"A further search in the adjacent room believed to have been rented by the foreigners resulted to the rescue of eleven Kenyans aged between 23-30 years," the directorate said.

"Upon Interrogation, it was established that the foreigners were allegedly recruiting the young women for unspecified jobs in the Middle East."

US REPORT

According to a 2018 US State department report, Kenya does not meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

The country has also been mapped as a source, destination, and transit for trafficking.

In most of these cases, victims are vulnerable children and young adults. They are usually subjected to forced labour and sex trafficking.

The report further said some Kenyans who migrate in search of employment are exploited in domestic servitude, massage parlours and brothels in Europe, the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

It listed Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman as Middle East destinations where Kenyans have experienced forced manual labour or other forms of exploitation.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.