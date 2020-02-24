Kenya: Gor Dig Deep to Beat Zoo, Homeboyz Rout Chemelil

A last-minute strike by Samuel Onyango handed Gor Mahia a convincing 3-2 win over Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Following the result, Gor Mahia remain top with 48 points while Kakamega Homeboyz climb to second with 44 points after thrashing Chemelil 6-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Zoo had the upper hand to cause an upset but poor defending cost them. The hosts, who dominated majority of the first half, opened the scoring through Kepha Ondati's low shot after he caught Gor defenders napping.

Zoo forwards Collins Neto and Bernard Odhiambo were a constant threat to Gor's defence in the first half.

K'Ogalo missed a chance to restore parity in the 31st minute when Geoffrey Ochieng's shot wide after Clifton Miheso picked him out with a delivery from a freekick.

But Elvis Ronack made no mistake in the 54th minute to level the scores. However, the hosts regained their lead through Mathew Odongo who capped a brilliant solo run with a goal in the 67th minute.

Nicholas Kipkirui punished his former employers in the 77th minute after converting from close range following a goal-mouth melee.

Gor continued to pile pressure and it's Onyango who found the winner at the stroke of full time with a powerful shot.

Elsewhere at Bukhungu Stadium, title contenders Kakamega Homeboyz humiliated Chemelil Sugar 6-0 in a lopsided match.

The victors scored their goals via Chris Masinza who netted a brace, Benjamin Oketch, Shami Kibwana, Ronald Omino and Peter Thiong'o.

Efforts by Chemelili forwards Frank Doso, Richard Oti and Paul Odanga to secure an early lead were thwarted by a strong backline led by Kennedy Onyango.

Homeboyz, however, stunned their opponents in the 10th minute when Masinza scored the first goal after connecting to David Okoth's cross from the left.

Chemelil resorted to long balls after they were unable to penetrate Homeboyz's defence.

Oketch doubled Homeboyz lead with a rasping drive from the edge of the box which flew past custodian Daniel Kiptoo in the 37th minute.

At the stroke of half time, Homeboyz roving attacker Masinza netted the third after he was put through by Oketch.

In the 55th minute, Omino fastened on a loose ball in the box to score the fifth for the hosts before Thiong'o sealed the big win with a goal of his own.