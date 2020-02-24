Kenya: Two Armed Gangsters Killed in Shanzu During Police Chase

Police shot and killed two armed gangsters in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on Sunday.

They were identified as Lawrence Juma and Muthiora Mutembei Clifford.

Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the two were killed during a chase.

He said they abandoned their car, a grey Toyota Axio, and started shooting at police while running away.

"We received information that the suspects were heading to Mtwapa to carry out attacks. Our officers gave them a chase and caught up with them here," Mr Kiragu said at the scene.

"They were running while shooting but they did not have enough bullets so our officers managed to gun them down."

A search found a pistol made in Turkey, serial number T1102 13E 02632.

Mr Kiragu said the gangsters were with two others who alighted in town.

He said police believed they were behind recent attacks on M-Pesa shops in Kisauni.

One was released on a Sh30,000 bond in a case involving theft of a vehicle in Nakuru.