Kenya: Two Armed Gangsters Killed in Shanzu During Police Chase

23 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Police shot and killed two armed gangsters in Shanzu, Mombasa County, on Sunday.

They were identified as Lawrence Juma and Muthiora Mutembei Clifford.

Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the two were killed during a chase.

He said they abandoned their car, a grey Toyota Axio, and started shooting at police while running away.

"We received information that the suspects were heading to Mtwapa to carry out attacks. Our officers gave them a chase and caught up with them here," Mr Kiragu said at the scene.

"They were running while shooting but they did not have enough bullets so our officers managed to gun them down."

A search found a pistol made in Turkey, serial number T1102 13E 02632.

Mr Kiragu said the gangsters were with two others who alighted in town.

He said police believed they were behind recent attacks on M-Pesa shops in Kisauni.

One was released on a Sh30,000 bond in a case involving theft of a vehicle in Nakuru.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.