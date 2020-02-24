Nigeria: Delta Govt Warns Against Killing of Protective Animals

The Delta State Government has released the statement below warning residents of the state against killing protective animals.

The government warned that "anyone caught hunting protective animals within the state will be arrested and prosecuted."

Read the full statement below.

The attention of the Delta State Government has been drawn to a virile online video where some uninformed youths were seen dragging a captured Manatee which is among protective sea animals.

We condemn in its entirety the inhuman act of the unidentified youth whose actions have become an embarrassment to the state.

The state government seriously frowns at the actions of these youth which negates the Bonn Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

The government hereby warns that anyone caught hunting protective animals within the state will be arrested and prosecuted in line with relevant laws of the land.

Let me re-emphasise that it is against the law for those in the habit of killing animals that are protected by the law.

Anybody caught killing such animal will be jailed because we cannot continue to watch people destroy our nature out of ignorance

Rather than kill such animals, people are advised to render help to them to return to their natural habitats where necessary.

The State Ministry of Information will partner its Environment counterpart and other relevant government agencies to carry out intensive campaigns on the preservation of these endangered protective animals.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Aniagwu Charles Hon. Commissioner for Information Delta State