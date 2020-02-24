South Africa: SA Citizens Who 'Benefited From Apartheid' Speak Out Against 'Insensitive' Statements

23 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Concerned citizens who "benefited from apartheid" have taken a stand against recent apartheid-related statements which they have described as "insensitive".

In a statement, supported by various heavyweights, professors, business people, former politicians and journalists, the concerned citizens added their voices to the recent furore.

The group included:Emeritus Professor Willie Esterhuyse, member of the Advisory Committee of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation; Dawie Jacobs, a former diplomat and ambassador;Barend la Grange, COO of South Africa Day; Cobys Bester, presenter and journalist; and Dr André Bartlett, a Minister of the Dutch Reformed Church.

Former deputy president FW de Klerk caused a national outcry last week over his earlier comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The group responded to his statement, saying the apartheid system was a crime against humanity.

The group said it was "appalled by continued insensitive and transparent efforts to avoid admitting outright that apartheid was indeed a crime against humanity".

It added that as "citizens who have benefited from apartheid", it regretted the suffering that occurred under apartheid.

"We deeply regret the suffering of our fellow citizens under that inhumane and humiliating system and express our sincere apology towards all fellow South Africans.

"We recognise the importance of all efforts to work towards economic restitution through diverse measures. We commit ourselves to overcoming disparities resulting from the legacy of apartheid and note with appreciation the various public-private partnerships and private sector and community initiatives to address backlogs, poverty and inequality."

It said it also regretted that South Africans were prevented from interacting freely and economically and being "denied the enjoyment of the rich diversity of the Rainbow Nation and subjected to indoctrination based on fear and prejudice.

"It has left our society all the poorer for it.

"Individually and collectively, we pledge our commitment towards a united, non-racial, just and equal society," the group said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.