South Africa: Life Sentence for KZN Man Who Raped Daughter for 11 Years

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was found guilty of raping his daughter over a period of 11 years has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2018, the daughter confided in a friend and alleged that the abuse started when she was seven years old, said provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The abuse was reported to Brighton Beach police.

"The Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit worked tirelessly to see [the] 51-year-old rapist father behind bars," said Gwala.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the girl for reporting the matter and "not letting the perpetrator go unpunished".

"We encourage every victim out there to speak out and allow the justice system to play its role. We also applaud the investigating officer for ensuring that the accused received a deserving sentence," he said.

News24