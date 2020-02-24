Kenya: Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Training With Tusker

Former Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Geoffrey Oyemba is training with Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker, Nation Sport has established.

Oyemba, who has had a recurrent back problem in the last few months, was dropped by Sharks in the mid-season window.

He started training with the brewers this week but the club's coach Robert Matano was quick to clarify that the custodian has not joined the club.

"He requested to train with the club to keep fit and we are sportsmen - we could not deny him the chance. There's nothing more than that, the transfer window is shut and our focus is solely on winning the upcoming league matches," Matano told Nation Sport after Friday's training session at Ruaraka grounds.

Oyemba was named the Goalkeeper of the Year during the 2017 Sports Journalists Association (SJAK) Footballer of the Year Awards.

He was a surprise inclusion in Kenya's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tusker already have the goalkeeping trio of Rwandan international Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya and Michael Wanjala in their rooster.