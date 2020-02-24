Kenya: WPL Clubs in Last-Minute Rush to Complete Transfer Business

With barely a week to the start of the Women Premier League, clubs are wrapping up their business in the market with 46 transfers already confirmed.

Makolanders, who finished 10th last season, have signed a league-high number of six players.

Teresa Ouko from MTG United, Harriet Bwire (Spedag), Mary Kariuki (Gaspo Youth), Susan Tinega (Gusii Starlets), Carolyne Onyango (Spedag) and Nyangweso Akinyi (Gaspo Youth) have all joined the Rishadi Shedu-led Makolanders.

"The new players will be instrumental in boosting the team since we were short on some of our long-serving players who have commitments either at work or school. And since most of the new players are young, it would be easy to train them and teach them to easily blend in with the rest of the team," said Shedu, who joined the club earlier this month.

Shedu believes the shelving of the league's kick-off for a week will give his charges more time to get ready for the new campaign.

"I'll use the one week to understand each player's strengths and weaknesses better and know how we can best use them throughout the season," he added.

Gaspo, runners up behind champions Vihiga Queens, and newly promoted Nakuru West Queens, have both signed five players.

Meanwhile, 14 other players await their official clearance before joining their new clubs.