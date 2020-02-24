Kenya: Olunga at the Double as Kashiwa Hammer Consadole in J1 League

Kenyan International Michael Olunga grabbed a brace as Kashiwa Reysol thumped Consadole Sapporo 4-2 in their J1 League season opener at the Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium on Saturday.

Esaku Atara also scored a brace for Kashiwa who are making a return to the Japanese top flight after a season while Consadole's goals were scored by Musashi Suzuki and Takuma Arano.

The former Gor Mahia striker is in scintillating form having scored a goal in a friendly match against Jeff United last week. He expressed his joy on his performance.

"Three points, two goals and one assist, God above all," Olunga tweeted after the match.

Kashiwa Reysol are on top of the log with a superior goal difference compared to second placed Urawa Red Diamonds who overcame Shanon Bellmare 3-2 in their first match of the season on Friday.