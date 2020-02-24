South Africa: One Woman Killed After Floods Wash Away Cars On KZN's North Coast

23 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Localised flooding in Nonoti and KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, caused three cars to be swept off a bridge on Saturday, leading to the death of a 28-year-old woman on the north coast.

The woman's body was found in a tree.

"Unfortunately, a 28-year-old female lost her footing and got caught in the strong flowing water and was swept away," IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

Herbst said multiple calls were received about two of the vehicles that were washed away.

The police's K9 Unit and the National Sea Rescue Institute were also notified.

"On the teams' arrival it was established that three vehicles were washed away and that three occupants, including a child, managed to escape to higher ground."

"Approximately one kilometre downstream, with the assistance of K9 Dante, the female's body was located three metres up, in a tree," Herbst said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.