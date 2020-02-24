South Africa: ANC MP Safe After Hijacking Ordeal

23 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed that MP Judith Tshabalala is back home safe after being hijacked on Saturday night.

According to crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, Tshabalala was taken hostage in Sebokeng on Saturday night while driving a Range Rover Evoque.

According to ANC Gauteng spokesperson, Bones Modise, Tshabalala was found unharmed.

"We can confirm that she was hijacked, she has been found and she was not harmed.

"She is at home now, unfortunately her phone and personal belongings were taken when the car was taken," Modise told News24.

While details are still sketchy, Modise said the case has been opened with police.

"As soon as everything has been sorted we will then have a small report."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.