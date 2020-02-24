South Africa: ANC MP Safe After Hijacking Ordeal

The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed that MP Judith Tshabalala is back home safe after being hijacked on Saturday night.

According to crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, Tshabalala was taken hostage in Sebokeng on Saturday night while driving a Range Rover Evoque.

According to ANC Gauteng spokesperson, Bones Modise, Tshabalala was found unharmed.

"We can confirm that she was hijacked, she has been found and she was not harmed.

"She is at home now, unfortunately her phone and personal belongings were taken when the car was taken," Modise told News24.

While details are still sketchy, Modise said the case has been opened with police.

"As soon as everything has been sorted we will then have a small report."

News24