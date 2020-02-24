Uganda: Kyeyune Makes Justifiable CHAN Case

24 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

URA box to box midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is enjoying the most fruitful season of his career and was in destructive mood on Friday as URA decimated Uganda Premier League hopefuls Vipers 3-1 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

In his mid twenties, the crafty midfielder has nine goals (seven in the league, two in Uganda Cup) in 24 matches this campaign and has also chipped in with a couple of assists. Impressive.

Uganda Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry has so far resisted calls to include Kyeyune in his grand plans but, with Chan tourney on the horizon, many stakeholders feel his solid contribution is difficult to ignore anymore.

McKinstry is expected to announce his Chan bound team this week and Kyeyune's name is expected to at least in his provisional squad.

The playmaker, who can play from the deep and also support the forward line, has been knocking on the national team door for a while now with on and off performances but has enjoyed a brilliant season for the tax collectors who have floored all the three title contenders - Vipers, KCCA and Villa in Ndejje.

His indefatigable input this term, brought to life by telepathic tandem with Shafiq Kagimu, has been the highlight of URA's resurgence particularly in the second round - raising their hopes of bagging a fourth Uganda Cup trophy and finishing in a respectable position.

"I'm working hard for the chance to make it to the national team and who knows? A professional opportunity may come along the way," Kyeyune told Daily Monitor.

McKinstry has bounty of attacking midfielders fighting for his attention for Chan call-ups but with Allan Okello now out of the way, Kyeyune feels he can step up and be counted.

Kyeyune's performances and statistics suggest he can offer something different to others in contention.

If Kyeyune can make the type of impression he made in controlling the Vipers game a habitual occurrence, McKinstry may have no other option but to trust him in the midfield against Togo, Rwanda and Morocco in the Chan Group in Cameroon next month.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.