Uganda: Museveni Action On Army Shootings

Kampala, Uganda — On Feb. 9, one of Uganda's well-known army officers; Lt. Col. Juma Seiko, was being chauffeured in a small saloon car through a busy market area when the car got into an accident. Accounts of how it happened vary, but the car got a scratch from a lorry. Seiko was not driving but his road rage made the incident, which is quite common in this area, big news. Seiko is mostly known as an aide to Gen. Salim Saleh, the decorated bush war hero and younger brother to President Yoweri Museveni.

Witnesses say Seiko stepped out of his car brandishing a gun. Minutes later he replaced it with a handgun which he pointed at driver of the lorry. Then he set on beating up the driver, one Ali Jjuuko, 45 years old. When the man attempted to run away, Seiko shot him twice in the right leg.

When a mob gathered, Seiko attempted to scare it by firing in the air. When that did not work, he shot two other people. All were hospitalised and Seiko was arrested and charged for "wrongfully wounding" a person, according to the police.

This incident is being highlighted as another sign of the return of extrajudicial actions by soldiers with guns against unarmed civilians reminiscent of the dark days of past military regimes.

The incident comes just days after Tarehe Sita; the anniversary of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) which, as the National Resistance Army (NRA) enforced a strict respect for civilian life as they fought a five-year war to capture power in 1986.

The incident is also four months after Seiko's guard, one Alex Cherotich, was sentenced by the High Court to 35 years in prison for shooting dead two people and injuring others. Cherotich committed the crimes while guarding Seiko's home in Kampala.

Justice Flavia Anglin Ssenoga said the guard, a former UPDF soldier, recklessly used his gun.

"Court needs to send a strong message to the public that guns should not be misused to kill innocent people," the judge said.

But it appears Seiko did not get the strong message. The public is now waiting to see how the case against him will proceed. Many are doubtful it will be pursued with any vigour. This is mainly because incidents of unruly soldiers shooting, beating, and killing civilians with impunity are becoming commonplace. Many of the offenders walk away scot-free.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson, in an interview with The Independent, said the case must be analysed contextually.

"Seiko sustained injuries on the head and on the fingers, so is it possible that he was acting in self defence?" Karemire said.

But just a day after the Seiko incident, a UPDF soldier in Gulu shot dead three people; a woman and her two children. Then a gunman shot three people in a bar brawl in Nakulabye, Kampala. He was a security guard attached to Top Security Limited. When The Independent asked army spokesperson Karemire to comment on these incidents, he said the "three incidents must be analyzed separately and contextually".

"You need to look at the accident report before you rush to any conclusions," he said. The soft-spoken officer spoke extensively about the other unflattering incidents where soldiers have been involved in.

Karemire said he regretted and condemned the Gulu shooting formally and reiterated that there will be a court martial trial.

When such cases happen, they are sometimes characterised as brawls by low ranking officers and often attributed to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Some suspects go on trial in the army court martial or regular courts.

Brig. Karemire says when most soldiers return from high profile missions like deployment in Somalia where Uganda is part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), they undergo ideological orientation and other necessary psycho social support to help them reboot.

UPDF has been cited in cases of brutality in fishing communities, land evictions, and some of its individual officers like Maj. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga have earned notoriety in how they deal with community issues.

In August 2019, Gwanga shot and deflated tyres of a lorry that was ferrying logs in Mitayana district. In 2017, he set fire to a tractor that some businessmen were using to allegedly grab land from his daughter.

It is not clear what action, if any, the army leadership takes against maverick soldiers. In the past, offending soldiers at Kasirye or Juma Seiko's rank would get a reprimand from the commander in chief, President Yoweri Museveni. Karemire says that is not possible for Kasirye's case.

"Kasirye Gwanga is a retired officer and he is not even in the Reserve Force," Karemire says. He adds that Kasirye is not part of the Reserves because he is above 50 years old. He says officers like Kasirye are a matter of the police or other authorities to deal with once they do something contrary to the law.

He says the same for Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza whose case of beating up a traffic officer who intercepted him as he committed an offence on road, was handled by Police. President Museveni however insists that retired army officers are still members of the UPDF who can be called upon for duty in their retirement.

In December, Gen. Charles Angina, deputy coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation was involved in a land wrangle that pitted a top city tycoon against another. Angina's involvement on one side attracted the intervention of the Minister for Security, Gen. Elly Tumwine, on the other side. The matter became glaringly public when Tumwine scolded Angina as press cameras rolled. It was even debated in parliament. But nothing appears to have been done about it.

Karemire, the army spokesperson, says there are "internal mechanisms" for handling such confrontations among senior officers. He tells The Independent that besides the mechanisms there are structures such as unit disciplinary committees, division court Martials and the General Court Martial which sits in Makindye, Kampala.

But Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the vocal MP on parliamentary committee of Internal and Defence Affairs says more needs to be done about soldiers who terrorise civilians.

"If you are a person like Juma Seiko and you are always moving around with a gun, you need to be constantly checked on."

"Of course, UPDF is strict on punishment, but does that apply to Juma Seiko? he says, "What example does Gen. Tumwine set when stands up to abuse people? Are there role models in the army? By and large these amount to administrative challenges."

He says such soldiers need psycho social support. "They are armed, and you see what goes on in their background. We need to constantly strengthen their psycho social support." He tells The Independent.

Kivumbi says maybe the capacity of the UPDF to provide such services needs to be interrogated.

He says it is not an ideal situation but adds that it is part of a process of review and accountability. "The physical and psychological situation keeps changing."

Kivumbi also sounds a note of caution to people who work in private security companies for the threat they pose to innocent human life. "These people carry weapons of war but because the companies are owned by directors of top security apparatus there are accountability issues."

He says soldiers may react harshly to incidents such as contracting of certain diseases which may make them susceptible to violence.

Shooting of civilians by UPDF soldiers is nothing new. But unlike in the past, whenever shootings happen now, there are fears that no disciplinary action will be taken. Many observers say this inaction by the army leadership breeds impunity among soldiers and fear among the public.

Many civilians recall incidents where soldiers acting out of fury rush back to the barracks and spray a hail of bullets on those that supposedly aggrieved them. 2016 was a peak year for the UPDF as shootings spiraled out of control. In a space of three months, scores were killed in the country.

On March 5 that year, Sergeant Christopher Odong, a UPDF soldier attached to Soroti Flying School went out for a night at Shooters Pub (as fate would have it) in the town of Soroti. After a few pints, he realised his phone was missing and went out of the pub, came back and shot fellow bar patrons killing three and injuring nine.

In April, Lance Corporal Moses Katoko Katwesigye shot to death eight people in Kanungu district after a domestic brawl.

Two months later, Sergeant, Isaac Obua, a UPDF soldier attached to Makindye Military Barracks shot and killed seven people including children. His colleagues shot at him and he died instantly in another chilling episode.

Many of these offending soldiers were punished firmly by the army based on the force's strict code of conduct when it comes to dealing with army officers who shoot innocent people.

Court martial

Although the General Court Martial in Makindye has been accused of being used as a tool by Museveni to settle scores with stubborn officers, some cases have stood out on dealing with wayward officers.

When Lance Corporal Herbert Rwakihembo, a UPDF soldier returning from AMISOM duty, emptied several rounds of ammunition on his wife, there was shock and outrage from the public on the gravity of the crime.

Rwakihembo, it is said, caught his wife allegedly with another man and in a fit of rage, "wasted her". The incident in Kampala prompted the army to hastily convene a military court and Rwakihembo was handed three sentences spanning 95 years in jail after a two-week trial. He was to serve them concurrently in a period of 30 years.

The strict code is probably one of the many principles from which the National Resistance Army (NRA) veered from in their bush war days. The NRA enforced firm respect for civilian lives in their five-year rebel war to capture power in 1986.

Now named the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and with over 50,000 soldiers, it is a much more dynamic force and probably a more difficult animal to tame. The UPDF are involved in several aspects of Ugandan life, the economy and with a stake in the affairs of other countries on the continent. Discipline of the UPDF has been a mainstay issue for the army that recently marked 39 years. But that appears to be going down a slippery slope.

Discipline during NRA days

During the guerilla war the NRA fought against the Obote II government from 1981-1986, the army enforced a strict regimen of discipline. Any rebel that shot dead a civilian either out of drunkenness or sheer recklessness was subjected to instant firing squad, from several accounts by the NRA fighters.

Named the UPDF after the capture of Kampala in 1986, the army went through different phases under its different commanders and their respective ideological inclinations. First was Elly Tumwine, who made a name as a stickler for rules and a soldier bureaucrat. Salim Saleh, the President's brother who came in shortly after did not have as much impact as he was fired from the position within two years on allegations of lack of sobriety.

The subsequent commanders; Mugisha Muntu, Jeje Odongo, and James Kazini were to prove vital for the army. Although Muntu was an ideologically astute officer, it was under his time, in the 1990s, that the UPDF witnessed its first major forays into inefficiency and corruption. The purchase of junk helicopters, some observers say, happened because Museveni never let a single commander have total authority on the day-to-day affairs of the army. Because of this, corruption was able to thrive regardless of who was on top.

Corruption and malfeasance appears to have hit a crescendo when Museveni appointed Jeje Odong and James Kazini as army commanders in 1998 and 2001 respectively. At the height of the Congo wars where the Ugandan army was involved, the UPDF was accused of looting timber and other minerals in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The army exploits in DRC seem to have sowed the seed of the ideological disorientation that Museveni keeps talking about.

It was not until the late Aronda Nyakairima was appointed army commander in 2003 that normalcy returned and corruption stories dried up. His ten year reign as Chief of Defence Forces saw a semblance of respect in the UPDF and a subtle realisation of Museveni's quest to professionalise the army.

"The 39 years is just another phase of the struggle to have a people's army. The UPDF is a clean force that must now guard against any contamination," the President said during the UPDF's anniversary celebrations held in Nakaseke district.

The event was held under the theme: 'Consolidating the UPDF partnership with the people to safeguard the gains of the liberation."

With talks that the army is being expanded from 50,000 to 100, 000, it will even be a bigger challenge for the UPDF on how to control gun violence by its own.

****