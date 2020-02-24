Nigeria: Plot By Bayelsa Deputy Gov to Swap Forged Certificate Uncovered - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it has uncovered plot by Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo and his party, PDP, to swap the alleged forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Senate and deputy governorship positions.

APC's Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena, who stated this said unknown to Ewhrudjakpo and his party, the APC had obtained the certified true copies of the allegedly forged NYSC certificates.

Nabena in a statement warned the leadership and all officials of the INEC and NYSC not to allow themselves to be used to swap the alleged forged certificates.

An Abuja Area Court had last Wednesday, ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the NYSC Certificate presented to INEC by the Bayelsa Deputy Governor.

Ewhrudjakpo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was until his swearing-in as the Bayelsa State deputy governor on February 14, 2020, a senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The APC had approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its ruling on the Bayelsa Governorship Election.

It's untrue - Ewhrudjakpo

But in a swift reaction, Ewhrudjakpo said neither him nor his agents have approached INEC to swap the alleged forged NYSC certificate.

Ewhrudjakpo said the issue of certificate forgery was put to rest by an Abuja High Court when he contested Senatorial election and was challenged in court by his opponent.

Addressing newsmen, the deputy governor who spoke through his Counsel, Barrister Clement Bibisa Kekemeka said an Abuja Area Court, which ordered the DSS to investigate him few days ago, for alleged forgery acted in contempt.

He explained that the NYSC made an error on the deputy governor's name while issuing his certificate, but that he had since written the Corps and another certificate bearing his correct name had been re-issued.

He however, said the NYSC Exemption Certificate submitted to INEC during his contest as deputy governor was the one "erroneously issued" by the NYSC, explaining that the process of re-issuance of the one with his correct name was still on then.

He said there was no valid case against the deputy governor, arguing that apart from being a pre-election matter, Ewhrudjakpo was covered by immunity as deputy governor.