Nigeria: Lagos PDP - Moves to Settle Leadership Tussle Out-of-Court Suffer

24 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may continue for long as a move to resolve the crisis out of court has been rebuffed by the aggrieved party leaders.

Dr. Adegbola Dominic who took the party to court challenging the special congress that produced Engr. Deji Doherty as the chairman, said the only condition for peace is to stop recognising Doherty as the chairman.

He insisted that by the pronouncement of court, which ruled last year that they should maintain status quo, he remains the chairman of the party in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus had on February 10 appeared in court in the suit challenging the special congress of the party that produced Doherty as the PDP Chairman in Lagos State.

The court had on 12th November, ordered that all parties should maintain peace, and status quo with regards to the special election planned by the Party to elect new executives.

But while the case is still in court, it was learnt that the leadership of the party is prevailing on the aggrieved members to withdraw their case to ensure amicable resolution of the case.

A party leader who pleaded not to be named said some NWC members are prevailing on the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George to prevail on the aggrieved people "to give peace a chance by dropping the case against the party."

But speaking with our correspondent, Dominic said he is not under any pressure to drop the case. He confirmed that he was being prevailed upon to drop the case but insisted that he would pursue the matter to a logical end.

When contacted, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said he was not aware of the move to prevail on the embattled Chairman to drop his case.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.