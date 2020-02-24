Nigeria: Lagos PDP - Moves to Settle Leadership Tussle Out-of-Court Suffer

Lagos — The crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may continue for long as a move to resolve the crisis out of court has been rebuffed by the aggrieved party leaders.

Dr. Adegbola Dominic who took the party to court challenging the special congress that produced Engr. Deji Doherty as the chairman, said the only condition for peace is to stop recognising Doherty as the chairman.

He insisted that by the pronouncement of court, which ruled last year that they should maintain status quo, he remains the chairman of the party in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus had on February 10 appeared in court in the suit challenging the special congress of the party that produced Doherty as the PDP Chairman in Lagos State.

The court had on 12th November, ordered that all parties should maintain peace, and status quo with regards to the special election planned by the Party to elect new executives.

But while the case is still in court, it was learnt that the leadership of the party is prevailing on the aggrieved members to withdraw their case to ensure amicable resolution of the case.

A party leader who pleaded not to be named said some NWC members are prevailing on the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George to prevail on the aggrieved people "to give peace a chance by dropping the case against the party."

But speaking with our correspondent, Dominic said he is not under any pressure to drop the case. He confirmed that he was being prevailed upon to drop the case but insisted that he would pursue the matter to a logical end.

When contacted, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said he was not aware of the move to prevail on the embattled Chairman to drop his case.