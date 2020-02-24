Nigeria: Coronavirus - Medical Lab Technicians Task Nigerians On Hygiene

The Association of Medical Laboratory Technicians and Assistants of Nigeria has enjoined Nigerians to ensure personal hygiene to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease.

The national president of the association, Emmanuel Isijana Samuel and publicity secretary, Akinwumi Kazeem, gave the advice yesterday while briefing newsmen after the national working committee meeting of the association in Abuja.

The association also called on the Federal Government to ensure effective management of the country's borders and airports.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the association announced the dissolution of all its state structures to ensure a unified operational structure.

The national working committee also directed its branches in the six geopolitical zones to conduct elections within the next three months under the supervision of the state councils of the Medical and Health Workers Unions.