Nigeria: Leading With Impact During Slow Growth

The operating context of Nigeria is currently characterised by volatility and dynamism, but offers a prospect for profitable growth for strategic leaders.

However, not every executive is visionary and possess people skills, yet there is a need for both hard and soft skills to succeed.

Most leaders have "hard skills". That is to say, the technical knowledge required for their positions. Soft skills, on the other hand, are a rarity.

By learning self-awareness and improving the chances of success while managing change, businesses can become a source of competitive advantage, survival and profitable growth.

That is why at the forthcoming TEXEM, UK's "leading with personal impact during slow growth," executive development programme, scheduled to take place at in Lagos, from 4th to 5th March 2020, participants would learn all this and so much more.

World-renowned Professor Roger Delves would deliver this programme. Currently a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and educated at the University of Oxford, Professor Roger is Associate Dean and Professor of Practice at Ashridge Executive Education, Hult International Business School.

His special interests include helping others to understand the roles of authenticity and emotional intelligence in leadership and team engagement.

Thus, applying TEXEM's tested, proven methodology and track record of training over four thousand executives, Delves will share practical insights on Impactful Leadership and strategies for Optimum Performance in an era of slow growth.

Delves, a seasoned and first class coach, would share valuable wide-ranging insights on how to be an effective and authentic leader. Professor Roger Delve is not only an accomplished academic, but he has also worked with brands from P&G, General Foods, Mars Masterfoods, Johnson Wax, Bosch, Sony and Sterling Health, helping to create award-winning advertising that moved products. Professor Roger has been on the London board of the global top ten agency DMB&B.

Also, Delves recently co-facilitated a report for EFMD (The Global accreditation body for leading business schools such as Insead and London Business School) on Innovation in Leadership exploring innovations in leadership development.

Thus, Delves would share practical insights on why it is vital to think through the actions and decisions you make each day to ensure you improve the trust and credibility between you and your team.

Acknowledge your mistakes and errors in judgment, take full responsibility for your choices, and make promises you are sure you can keep.

Most companies are passing through dire socio-economic turmoil characterised by poor financial performance, low morale and limited creativity, to survive and succeed in the long run, they require exceptional leadership.

Therefore, the TEXEM, UK's leading-with-personal-impact executive development programme delivered by world-renowned Professor Roger Delves would help participants think innovatively. This programme will help them find ways to overcome the instinctive response that disproportionately emphasises dimensions such as cost reduction while ignoring sustainable success.

Delves' inspiring track record and experienced approach to executive development, which includes teaching and coaching extensively internationally and in the UK would help participants develop actionable insights on how to strengthen organisational leadership and successfully respond to change.

During this forthcoming TEXEM programme, participants would learn to:

- Identify how emotional intelligence can strengthen your organisational leadership

- Understand how a growth mind-set helps to obtain the best performance from team members

- Explore the critical role of relationships within and between teams, within stakeholder environments and across an organisation

- Encourage and sustain a culture of innovation in your organisation.

- Identify and address the hindrances to high performance within teams and the role of the leader in addressing them

- Engage stakeholders for success

- Develop team and organisational culture and behaviour for success

- Lead, communicate and deliver change in a volatile socio-economic context.

This TEXEM's forthcoming programme would provide the platform to network, enhance social capital and equip participants with all the skills needed to inspire their team and organisation to achieve lofty goals sustainably.

It will help them inspire, influence, and persuade stakeholders, as well as show them how to establish psychological safety, a vital prerequisite for all teams to grow and flourish. It will help participants lead their team better because they would have become more emotionally intelligent, a better culture curator and enhance their capacity to communicate their vision, mission, and goals.

"You can register individually or as a group if you would like to share the knowledge with your colleagues," it added, saying the programme is for "Senior executives and executive team members in public, private and third sector with significant management responsibilities.

"Chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief administrative officers, chief accounting officers, chief financial officers, chief technical officers, chief publicity officers, chief information officers, chief procurement officers, chief marketing officers, senior vice presidents, general managers, top human resource professionals, and divisional directors or leaders."