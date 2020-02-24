Nigeria: Go Beyond Repelling Terrorists - Buhari to Military

24 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said while the armed forces deserved the nation's appreciation for repelling terrorists, they must go beyond that.

According to him, the armed forces have his government's full support to go after the terrorists and have them pay a huge price.

He said Nigerians would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram once and for all in the coming weeks.

Buhari, who said this in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, to condemn the Boko Haram attack on Garkida in Adamawa State, gave assurance that no part of Nigeria would be abandoned to their fate.

He noted that since the coming of his administration, Boko Haram's ability to invade and occupy Nigerian territories or hoist their flags, had been frustrated.

The president sympathised with the families of victims of the Adamawa attack.

He said: "These attacks on soft targets by the terrorists are obvious signs of frustration because my administration has significantly weakened Boko Haram's military capability to invade and hold Nigerian territory unchallenged.

"I want to assure the country that terrorists will continue to face the combined power of our military until they give up their mistaken ways.

"These occasional and episodic attacks on poor civilians by the terrorists are mere propaganda efforts to portray them as strong in order to fool the public into believing that they haven't been militarily weakened by our gallant troops.

"Security will continue to be well funded despite the competing needs of social services. I appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our troops in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country."

