Nigeria's Govt Killing Women With Low Funding of Health Sector - Actionaid

24 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh and Idowu Isamotu

The ActionAid Nigeria has expressed concern over the poor funding of the health sector in Nigeria.

Its Country Director, Ms. Ene Obi, said this in Abuja at the weekend during a validation workshop of policy scoping research on: "Gender responsive public services in Nigeria".

According to her, Nigeria's high maternal mortality rate is attributed to poor funding, lack of accountability and corruption.

"When you have low funding for health services you are not only making women poorer but you are killing women. We have maternal mortality that is like no other. Nigeria is in the last five. We are not at war.

"But the answer is not far-fetched. It is not only in the allocation, but in accountability of the funds allocated. We have government agencies in Nigeria who have not been giving financial reports since they were created and they are still getting allocations every year. So even if you are in the health sector systems and you don't account, they still give you money. Nobody is demanding accountability.

"We are demanding for them to get more; they get it but they are spending it into their pockets. No matter what we do if we do not address the issue of corruption, we have done nothing. We are talking about 100 million people living below poverty line. Among those 100 million people over 50 percent of them are women," she said.

