Nigeria: Bandits Place N1m Levy On Katsina Village to Avoid Attack

24 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Suspected bandits have reportedly demanded residents of Akata village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state to pay N1million levy to escape an attack.

Sources confided in our reporter that already the villagers have started levying each community member N1,500 so as to meet up with the demand.

Akata village is among several others in Batsari at the mercy of bandits. Daily Trust gathered that trouble started about two weeks ago when some bandits stormed the village and rustled some animals.

Some of the villagers who went after the attackers recovered the animals from one of the bandits and succeeded in handing him over to soldiers.

Angered by the action, the bandits later demanded the villagers to raise N1million to evade imminent attack.

The amount came down to N700,000 following negotiations with the bandits, and was subsequently spread across the residents, a source said.

Another source privy to the development said the Divisional Police Office in Batsari LGA had asked the villagers to disregard such request, which the villagers dread to comply with due to fear of the bandits

When contacted, Police Command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah said "We are investigating. We are not leaving any stone unturned.

No amount of information is small."

It can be recalled that only last week, 30 persons were killed at Tsauwa and Dankar villages of the State.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.