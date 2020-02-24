Nigeria: Osinbajo, Lawan, Okowa Preach Progressive Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, called for concerted efforts by Nigeria to make the country more progressive.

They spoke at the Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, during a thanksgiving service by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to them, with collective efforts and determination, Nigeria would be better.

Specifically, Osinbajo said, "with the steadfastness in the Senate, we will get it right in the country.

"Omo-Agege is committed and we thank God that we are here with our brother to celebrate."

Senate President, Lawan, while lauding Omo-Agege for his "courage", said, "as a diverse people with different ethnic and religious backgrounds, we should work together to make Nigeria better."

On his part, Okowa said that there was a lot of work to be done and stressed that while Nigerians should be committed to serving God, they should also be committed to serving the nation.

"Today is a big day not just for you, Senator Omo-Agege, but for the people of Delta Central and the entire state.

"Whatever you are was made possible by God and we thank you for remembering to appreciate God because it is never late to give thanks to God.

"There is a lot of work to be done in our state and the country; we should render service to God and mankind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I urge Deltans in the National Assembly to bring the much you can to Delta even as you work for our nation for it to be progressive," he said.

Earlier in n his sermon, Very Rev. Fr. Mario Ozele, had said that Jesus required His followers to forgive those who wronged them.

According to him, Jesus requires his followers to be different from the people of the world.

Ozele urged Omo-Agege to forgive those who had abused him or offended him, saying "love them and pray for them to change positively.

"Love your enemies and pray for your persecutors; hatred kills and Nigeria is becoming a killing field due to anger and hatred.

"The early signs of genocide is in the air; Nigeria is weighed down by poverty and corruption; the value of life in Nigeria is at all time low but God has plans for Nigeria.

"Nigeria will rise; there is hope because, those that trust in the Lord will never be put to shame.

"He has the power to deliver us; we should stand up for Jesus and stand up for Nigeria," he said.

In a brief speech, Omo-Agege thanked all those who contributed in different ways to his return to the Senate, disclosing that the thankgiving was necessary "because, it was God that made the success stories possible".