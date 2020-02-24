Nigeria: Govt Releases N386m for Preparedness

24 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

If the coronavirus becomes a true pandemic, a large proportion of the human population -- a third, a half, two-thirds even -- could become infected, although that doesn't necessarily mean they will get sick. The word 'pandemic' invokes fear, but it describes how widespread an outbreak may be, not its deadliness.

The Federal Government has released the sum of N386 million to strengthen preparedness and response for COVID-19 in the country.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Friday, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdulaziz Mashi Abdulaziz, said the sum was released in two batches.

"While the first batch of N71 million was released at the end of January to facilitate activities of the Port Health Services department of the Ministry, the second batch was released after the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the government had budgeted N620 million to curtail the virus from entering Nigeria when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Health.

"It is true that intervention was sought from the presidency and the Ministry of Finance and Budget Plannig. Because of the level of the emergency, I can confirm to you that N71million was released to the Port Health Services division of the (health) ministry.

"The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was also given N315 million directly. Other requests are in the pipeline and yet to be released," he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.