Nigeria: ... Rescue 10-Yr-Old Girl Sold for N.8m in Anambra

24 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Awka — The police in Anambra State have rescued a 10-year-old girl suspected to have been kidnapped from Akwa Ibom State and sold for N800,000.

Confirmig the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed said the girl was stolen from Akwa Ibom since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra at the rate of N800,000 before she was rescued by police detectives attached to 33 Division, Onitsha following intelligence report.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the child's original name was Favour Asuqwo before her "new parents", the suspects who are now in police custody, named her Faith Ezeukwu after they allegedgly bought her from her captors, who are presently at large.

"In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this message through your medium to enable biological parents or close relatives of the victim who can identify her (to make contact).

"Anyone with useful information about the rescued child should report at the 33 Police Station Onitsha or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command headquarters Awka through GSM no 08060970639," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.