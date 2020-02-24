Nigeria: ... Rescue 10-Yr-Old Girl Sold for N.8m in Anambra

Awka — The police in Anambra State have rescued a 10-year-old girl suspected to have been kidnapped from Akwa Ibom State and sold for N800,000.

Confirmig the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed said the girl was stolen from Akwa Ibom since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra at the rate of N800,000 before she was rescued by police detectives attached to 33 Division, Onitsha following intelligence report.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the child's original name was Favour Asuqwo before her "new parents", the suspects who are now in police custody, named her Faith Ezeukwu after they allegedgly bought her from her captors, who are presently at large.

"In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this message through your medium to enable biological parents or close relatives of the victim who can identify her (to make contact).

"Anyone with useful information about the rescued child should report at the 33 Police Station Onitsha or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command headquarters Awka through GSM no 08060970639," he said.