East African Community Summit Now Guess Work, Called Off Again

23 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — In November last year, it was Tanzania, the host country, which requested for postponement of the East African Community (EAC) leaders' summit.

This time around South Sudan wanted the 21st EAC Heads of State meeting scheduled for next Saturday pushed forward to allow it to put its House in order. And the EAC secretariat confirmed yesterday that the summit has been postponed to a later date for a second time in three months until further notice.

South Sudan which formed a new Transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) asked for the regional leaders' meeting pushed to another date. Juba said formation of the new government "would mean a lot of changes" for it to participate effectively in the summit and preceding activities.

The meeting of the regional leaders was earlier scheduled to take place here on November 30th, last year to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Community. However, it was called off in the last minute due to what senior EAC officials said was a request from Tanzania which was to host the anniversary celebrations.

Until Friday, preliminary preparations for the cancelled high profile meeting of the presidents appeared to be in high gear. Sprucing up and cleaning at the venue, the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), had started in readiness for the event.

Also rescheduled, according to a statement from the Secretariat, is the EAC Council of Ministers session which lays ground for the summit. The postponment was communicated to the Arusha-based secretariat by the Rwanda minister of State for EAC Ambassador Oliver J.P. Nduhungirehe.

Rwanda is the current Chair of the EAC with President Paul Kagame having taken over as the Chair of the Heads of State Summit after the last summit here on February 1st, 2019. Sources said Juba wanted the meeting postponed until sometime in mid-March "to allow our newly-formed government to continue its business as usual".

The Summit, made up of the Heads of State or Government of the partner states, is the supreme organ of the EAC and gives general directions on the road map to integration.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.