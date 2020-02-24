South Africa: Death Bowlers Haul Proteas to Stunning Victory Against Australia

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs in their second T20 match in Port Elizabeth on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1.

South Africa's bowling line-up produced a remarkable performance to hand their team what seemed an unlikely victory at St George's Park on Sunday - the Proteas winning by 12 runs.

Needing 20 runs from the last two overs, six wickets in hand and with David Warner at the crease on 65 not out, it was an equation that would almost always favour Australia.

Enter fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. He conceded only three runs and took the wicket of Matthew Wade in the 19th over of the innings. It transferred all the pressure onto Australia's batsmen in the final over and they simply couldn't respond.

Suddenly 17 off six balls looked a daunting task and Australia duly fell short as Anrich Nortje backed up Rabada's excellence with a tight last over. It only cost four runs and included Ashton Agar's wicket. Warner was left stranded on 67 not out off 56 balls as South Africa avenged last Friday's thrashing at the Wanderers.

The Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. A total of 158 for eight...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

