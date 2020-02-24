Rwanda/Cameroon: Amavubi Pair Dropped for Cameroon Friendly

22 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team's head coach, Vincent Mashami, has dropped two players ahead of the upcoming friendly match against Cameroon.

The international friendly match, Due February 24 in Yaoundé, is part of Rwanda's preparations for the 6th African Nations Championship, which is scheduled for April 4-25, also in Cameroon.

The dropped pair includes Police goalkeeper Gahungu Habarurema (Police) and APR midfielder Christophe Bukuru who received his maiden call-up in the national team last week.

After four days of intensive training at Amahoro Stadium, Mashami, who has urged the players to step up for the match, departed for Cameroon with a 26-man squad aboard a RwandAir flight on Friday, February 21.

"It is a big occasion for the players and for all of us to make a strong group ahead of the CHAN finals," Mashami told reporters before the team's departure.

"The lads have been working hard in training, we (coaching staff) were impressed. It is really up to them to step up and fight for victory," Mashami added.

After the Cameroon crunch, Mashami's side will host Congo-Brazzaville in their second friendly on Friday, February 28, in Kigali.

At the 2020 CHAN finals tournament, Rwanda has been placed in Group C against holders Morocco, regional rivals Uganda and debutants Togo.

Rwanda's best performance in CHAN, the second biggest football event in Africa, was registered four years ago as hosts Amavubi reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 edition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Rayon), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali) and Olivier Kwizera (Gasogi).

Defenders: Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Herve Rugwiro (Rayon), Aimable Nsabimana (Police), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR) Fitina Ombalenga (APR), Eric Iradukunda (Rayon) and Eric Rutanga (Rayon).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Amran Nshimiyimana (Rayon), Eric Ngendahimana (Police), Martin Twizerimana (Kiyovu), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Ally Niyonzima (Rayon) and Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police).

Forwards: Lague Byiringiro (APR), Ernest Sugira (Rayon), Bertrand Iradukunda (Mukura), Dany Usengimana (APR), Yannick Bizimana (Rayon), Osée Iyabivuze (Police) and Justin Mico (Police).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.