Rwanda/Cameroon: Amavubi Pair Dropped for Cameroon Friendly

The national football team's head coach, Vincent Mashami, has dropped two players ahead of the upcoming friendly match against Cameroon.

The international friendly match, Due February 24 in Yaoundé, is part of Rwanda's preparations for the 6th African Nations Championship, which is scheduled for April 4-25, also in Cameroon.

The dropped pair includes Police goalkeeper Gahungu Habarurema (Police) and APR midfielder Christophe Bukuru who received his maiden call-up in the national team last week.

After four days of intensive training at Amahoro Stadium, Mashami, who has urged the players to step up for the match, departed for Cameroon with a 26-man squad aboard a RwandAir flight on Friday, February 21.

"It is a big occasion for the players and for all of us to make a strong group ahead of the CHAN finals," Mashami told reporters before the team's departure.

"The lads have been working hard in training, we (coaching staff) were impressed. It is really up to them to step up and fight for victory," Mashami added.

After the Cameroon crunch, Mashami's side will host Congo-Brazzaville in their second friendly on Friday, February 28, in Kigali.

At the 2020 CHAN finals tournament, Rwanda has been placed in Group C against holders Morocco, regional rivals Uganda and debutants Togo.

Rwanda's best performance in CHAN, the second biggest football event in Africa, was registered four years ago as hosts Amavubi reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 edition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Rayon), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali) and Olivier Kwizera (Gasogi).

Defenders: Thierry Manzi (APR), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Herve Rugwiro (Rayon), Aimable Nsabimana (Police), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR) Fitina Ombalenga (APR), Eric Iradukunda (Rayon) and Eric Rutanga (Rayon).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima (APR), Amran Nshimiyimana (Rayon), Eric Ngendahimana (Police), Martin Twizerimana (Kiyovu), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Ally Niyonzima (Rayon) and Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police).

Forwards: Lague Byiringiro (APR), Ernest Sugira (Rayon), Bertrand Iradukunda (Mukura), Dany Usengimana (APR), Yannick Bizimana (Rayon), Osée Iyabivuze (Police) and Justin Mico (Police).