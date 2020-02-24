South Africa: A Year On, Many of Premier Makhura's SOPA Promises Are Unfulfilled

analysis

In his 2019 State of the Province Address, Premier David Makhura promised to scrap the e-toll system, promulgate the Gauteng Township Economy Development Act and improve healthcare services at the worst-performing hospitals. Traction on these promises is almost invisible.

E-tolls remain a contentious issue, and once in a while enjoy centre stage on Twitter wars among politicians. Even though the national government has been stalling in announcing its decision on the future of the user-pay system, Gauteng Premier David Makhura did not hesitate to put it out there in his 2019 State of the Province Address (SOPA) that the Gauteng government was ready to pay some of the debt incurred by the system.

After years of lobbying to have the system scrapped the impasse continues. A decision from the national government has been imminent since October 2019, but in December it decided to delay the matter until its first Cabinet meeting, on 12 February 2020.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) - the biggest e-toll opposer - anticipates that an announcement on the future of e-tolls will be made during Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech on Wednesday 26 February.

"Government must find alternative ways to...