Kenya: Red Hot Olunga Strikes Twice in Reysol Win

Nairobi — Michael Olunga continued with his red hot form for Kashiwa Reysol, hitting a brace and an assist as his Japanese club beat Consadole Sapporo 4-2 in their season opening league match at the Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday morning.

Olunga had already started his season on a high, scoring the lone goal as Reysol beat Gamba Osaka 1-0 in the J-League Cup last weekend.

The Harambee Stars forward started off his day by laying an assist for Ataru Esaka in the 13th minute of the game. Seven minutes later, Esaka returned the favor, laying up Olunga for the second goal of the day.

Reysol who just earned promotion back to the J1 league continued terrorizing their opponents and 13 minutes into the second half they were 3-0 up when Esaka added his second, finishing up an assist from Cristiano da Silva.

The Brazilian didn't stop there as he did well again in the 65th minute to set up Olunga for his second and Reysol's fourth.

Sapporo attempted a late fight back with Takuma Arano drawing one back three minutes after Olunga's goal before Musashi Suzuki scored the second 14 minutes to time.

However, Reysol held on to pick the maximum three points and move top of the standings after match day one of the J1 league.

The 25-year old forward looks to replicate his form from the J2 League last season where he scored 27 goals and laid in nine assists in 30 games.