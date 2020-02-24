South Africa: Scarlets Down Kings With Bonus-Point Win

News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lynn Butler

Cape Town — The Scarlets proved too strong for the Southern Kings as they claimed a bonus point win in their PRO14 encounter at the Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Sunday night.

The home side won 36-17 after leading 12-10 at half-time.

The Scarlets scored six tries through Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Ryan Conbeer, Uzair Cassiem, Dan Davis and Tom Rogers.

Dan Jones added two conversions, while Conbeer landed another one.

The Kings crossed the whitewash twice thanks to Howard Mnisi and Christopher Hollis with Demetri Catrakilis adding two conversions, while Courtney Winnaar also kicked a penalty for the visitors.

Next week the Kings host Connacht (Sunday, March 1 - 15:00), while the Scarlets travel to Ireland to face Munster (Saturday, February 29 - 19:00 SA time).

Scorers:

Scarlet

Tries: Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Ryan Conbeer, Uzair Cassiem, Dan Davis, Tom Rogers

Conversions: Dan Jones (2), Conbeer

Kings

Tries: Howard Mnisi, Christopher Hollis

Conversions: Demetri Catrakilis (2)

Penalty: Courtney Winnaar

Teams:

Scarlets

15 Angus O'Brien, 14 Corey Baldwin, 13 Kieron Fonotia, 12 Paul Asquith, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Jones, 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Josh Macleod, 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Tevita Ratuva, 3 Werner Kruger (captain), 2 Taylor Davies, 1 Phil Price

Substitutes: 16 Ifan Phillips, 17 Dylan Evans, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Steve Cummins, 20 Dan Davis, 21 Dane Blacker, 22 Ryan Conbeer, 23 Tom Rogers

Kings 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 Howard Mnisi, 10 Demetri Catrakilis, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Ruaan Lerm, 6 Lusanda Badiyana, 5 JC Astle, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos/Ignatius Prinsloo, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 Aston Fortuin, 20 Bobby de Wee, 21 Thembelani Bholi, 22 Josh Allderman, 23 Edmund Ludick

