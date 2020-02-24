South Africa: Former Drakensberg Boys' Choir Pupil to Go On Trial for Rape of 13-Year-Old Boy - Report

A former Drakensberg Boys' Choir School pupil will go on trial in April for the alleged rape of a younger boy.

According to a report by eNCA, the incident is said to have taken place in 2018.

The 13-year-old victim reportedly related to his mother how he was forced to perform oral sex on a 14-year-old fellow pupil at the school's dormitory.

According to the mother, the incident was not reported to her until three days later, following which she opened a criminal case at the Winterton police station.

According to eNCA's report, the school launched its own disciplinary hearing where it was found that the sexual act was consensual.

The alleged victim's mother is reportedly accusing the school of trying to cover up the incident.

The National Prosecuting Authority is reportedly pursuing a case of rape after examining the evidence.

Director of the Centre for Child Law Karabo Ozah told eNCA teachers had the obligation to report sexual misconduct to the police.

She also told the broadcaster that a 14-year-old is legally presumed to have criminal capacity.

School principal Greg Brooks told eNCA that the school dealt with the matter appropriately in terms of its code of conduct. He reportedly said the school would co-operate with the investigation.

