Sudan: 'ICC Suspect Ali Kushayb Has Fled Sudan' - Activists

23 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Darfur/ Um Dafoug — An activist group in Central Darfur claims that former janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb, who has been indicted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC), has fled Sudan, apparently in fear of arrest by the transitional government.

The activists report that Kushayb fled his residence in Rahid El Birdi accompanied by several soldiers to the border with Central Africa Republic (CAR).

They says that they previously submitted several complaints about Kushayb's activity in the area two weeks ago.

An activist Salem El Naw claimed on social media that Kushayb was seen in the border area of Um Dafoug. He also said that there is a joint committee that was formed under the leadership of the 16th Division and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala to arrest Kushayb.

As reported by Radio Dabanga on February 11, government negotiators and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance agreed during peace talks on the Darfur track in the South Sudan capital of Juba, to hand deposed dictator Omar Al Bashir and other ICC indicted to the court in The Hague.

Arrest warrants

In 2007, the ICC issued arrest warrants against former Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmed Haroun, and former janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb for numerous counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court issued a first arrest warrant against Al Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2009. The second indictment, for genocide committed against the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa tribes in Darfur, followed a year later.

A warrant against former Minister of Interior Affairs, Abdelrahim Hussein, was issued in 2012, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Darfur.

According to the ICC, the warrant of arrest against Kushayb lists 50 counts on the basis of his individual criminal responsibility.

