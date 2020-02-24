Sudan Peace Talks - Agreement On East Track Finalised

Juba — On Friday, the delegations of the transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) the East track signed a final peace agreement within the framework of the current peace talks in Juba.

The agreement includes the political participation of the Eastern Sudanese people, confers the regions of Eastern Sudan more powers within the framework of the federal government system, and establishment of a reconstruction fund with local funding. The agreement also provides that establishing a private bank for East Sudan to be funded by international donors to undertake the implementation of political structures, education, health, and capacity building.

During the signing ceremony, Mohamed El Taayshi, Member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the spokesperson for the government delegation for the peace talks explained that the agreement will be subject to further discussion regarding its implementation mechanisms in Eastern Sudan.

"Each part of the agreement can be deemed as a gain for all the Eastern Sudanese people and not for a particular political group. this agreement is a serious and sincere attempt to address the root causes of the east Sudan problems," El Taayshi said. "We are expecting that the final peace agreement on all tracks will be signed three weeks before the deadline," he concluded.

The head of the Eastern Sudan track, Osama Saeed, affirmed that the agreement belongs to all the eastern Sudanese people. We have tried to include all issues that concern the in East Sudan. we will cooperate with the transitional government to eliminate political marginalisation, strive to achieve equality, and provide services for all people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The head of SRF, El Hadi Idris congratulated the eastern Sudanese people on signing the final agreement. "It is a serious step towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace in all Sudan and opens the door wide to complete the peace process in the tracks of Darfur and the two regions (Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains)," he said.

El Hadi hopes that they will reach a final peace agreement within the deadline in the upcoming three weeks. "In the coming weeks we will dress all the outstanding issues, including the appointment of civilian state governors and formation of the legislative council," he said.

The head of the mediation team, Tot Galuak thanked the Sudanese government delegation, especially El Burhan, Hemeti and El Taayshi for the role they played in achieving peace in South Sudan, in which Machar has become the South Sudan vice president. "Hemeti has played a fundamental role in the peace negotiation in South Sudan, he is a man of peace," Galuak said.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.