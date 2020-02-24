Sudan PM Forms Committee to Investigate Use of Force Against Demos

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health reported that 53 people were injured during demonstrations on Friday, and tear gas was fired into the hospital compound on Thursday. PM Hamdok has formed an investigative committee regarding the recent use of excessive force against peaceful protestors.

Some of the wounded were reportedly not even participants in the demonstration concerned, allegedly passing by or working near the place where the demonstration took place.

The Ministry of Health statement clarified that tear gas was fired into the campus of the Medical Specialisations Council in a crowded area. A school bus full of children was attacked during the demonstration, the statement included.

The statement claims that various violent methods were used during the demonstration including live bullets, tear gas, beatings with sticks, and iron pipes as well as stone-throwing.

On Saturday, PM Hamdok announced the formation of an investigative committee regarding the disproportionate use of force against protestors on Thursday. The formed investigative committee headed by the Attorney General is expected to submit its final report within a maximum of seven days.

Several political parties condemned the excessive use of force in the recent demonstration against the protestors on Thursday. The political parties such as the National Umma Party, the Communist Party, and the Neighbourhood Committee described the disproportionate use of force as unjustified and asked for accountability.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Minister of Information and government spokesman, Feisal Mohamed Saleh advised the protesters to pay attention to some political actors who are planning to infiltrate these peaceful demonstrations and use it as a pretext to create confusion and use violence to topple the government. "The government is aware of these expedient plans," he said.

In a statement on Friday, the public prosecution decided to form an investigation team to look into the violence occurred on Thursday. The statement advised demonstrators to adhere to the principle of peaceful demonstration for the safety of the people and the country. "We will not repeat the policies of the former regime and all such serious human rights violations to happen again," the statement concluded.

The police department denied any allegation that the police use firearms against the peaceful demonstrators on Thursday. The police were instructed explicitly not to use violence. There were 60 policemen injured during the incident and significant damage to police vehicles last Thursday.

The police press office issued a statement explained the facts and circumstances of the recent incident. In the statement they claimed that certain groups took advantage of the peaceful demonstration and broke fence in El Gasr Street, trespassing on the private property of people, impeding traffic on the public road as well as assaulting the police forces with stones. "We carried out our duties according to Articles 124 and 125 under the Sudanese Criminal Procedure Law of 1991. The police exercised their powers and duties in accordance with the field assessment and the situation on the ground to protect and secure the safety of the people," the statement said. In the statement, the police expressed their concern for the injured people.

On February 21, Radio Dabanga reported that thousands of demonstrators condemned the dismissal of army officers, who supported the popular uprising before the fall of President Al Bashir in April 2019, in Khartoum and other cities yesterday. The police reacted with excessive violence, using tear gas and batons.

