Sudan: Three Held At Blue Nile Protest

Sennar/ El Mazmoum — On Thursday, the authorities arrested three residents who protested against the decision by Blue Nile state to establish a Sudanese army base in El Mazmoum in the capital of Sennar.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga the local authorities arrested El Sadig El Doma, Hamid Osman, and Khalid Ahmed. They allegedly removed a sign placed for a ceremony in which the governor of Blue Nile, who visited El Mazmoum on Thursday, to lay a foundation stone for the establishment of the army garrison in the town.

Witnesses explained that the residents protested against the decision and demanded fair compensation for their lands. The residents claim that the place where the proposed garrison is planned is privately owned land.

