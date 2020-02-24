Somalia: Gunmen Wounded a Civilian in Somali Capital

23 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gunmen dressed in a military uniform on Saturday night shot and wounded a youngster named Abdirisaq Ahmed Ibrahim in the Hodan district under Banadir regional admin.

The incident happened when the assailants attempted to rob the civilian from his mobile phone. The gunmen injured Ibrahim on the spot after refusing their demand.

The victim's brother, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, said they suspect the men were members of the government forces. The police did not comment on the incident.

Mogadishu has witnessed attacks and killings in the past few months as the Somali government is trying to stabilize the capital of the Horn of Africa nation.

