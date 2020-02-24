Somalia: U.S. Conducts an Airstrike in Southern Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab compound in the vicinity of Saakow, Somalia, Feb. 22.

"Al-Shabaab kills regularly and indiscriminately," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos, U.S. Africa Command deputy director of operations. "This al-Qaida affiliate exploits innocent Somalis, displaces families, and imposes illegal taxes through force and violence. They want to export their vision of destruction more widely. It is our collective international efforts and persistent pressure that prevents this from occurring."

The US raid killed two militants, another was wounded, and an al-Shabaab compound was reduced as a result of this precision airstrike.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," said AFRICOM in a statement released on Sunday.

Somalia remains key to the security environment of East Africa, and its long-term stability is important to advancing U.S. interests in the region.