Somalia: Military Launches Anti-Shabaab Operation Near Mogadishu

Somali military has begun a large operation in the Middle Shabelle region, just outside Mogadishu, in an attempt to drive out Al-Shabaab from small villages under its control.

The troops erected few checkpoints near Bal'ad town, searching public vehicles travelling in the main road that links Mogadishu to Jowhar district.

The operation comes a day after Bal'ad district authorities said two Al-Shabaab members were killed in an army raid targeting custom office allegedly belonging to the militants.

Somali and AU troops have intensified attacks on Al-Shabaab in the southern region as the Federal Government says it will regain control of the entire country before the next polls.