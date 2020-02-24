Somalia: Military Launches Anti-Shabaab Operation Near Mogadishu

23 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali military has begun a large operation in the Middle Shabelle region, just outside Mogadishu, in an attempt to drive out Al-Shabaab from small villages under its control.

The troops erected few checkpoints near Bal'ad town, searching public vehicles travelling in the main road that links Mogadishu to Jowhar district.

The operation comes a day after Bal'ad district authorities said two Al-Shabaab members were killed in an army raid targeting custom office allegedly belonging to the militants.

Somali and AU troops have intensified attacks on Al-Shabaab in the southern region as the Federal Government says it will regain control of the entire country before the next polls.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.