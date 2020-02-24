South Africa: We Should Take Off Our Western-Tinted Glasses and Look to African Villages for a Way Forward

opinion

It feels oddly surreal, bordering on the insane, to be in the Coté d'Ivoire city of Abidjan, four months into our African overland journey, and to read the stories of the antics and emptiness of a State of the Nation speech back home. It's weird. Other worldly. A sort-of tragedy and a farce all in one act.

South Africans are locked into a social and economic death spiral. A death spiral occasioned not just from a history of lacklustre leadership, or outright pillaging and state capture, or racial profiling on a landscape of inequality and unemployment. Or any of the countless other phrases that we use to describe our illness. It's way worse than that.

South Africans have not yet come to terms with the deeper illness that binds them and blinds them. They have not yet understood what it means to be an African, or more specifically to be a newly born African nation that is the bastard child of the continent.

South Africans suffer from the toxic combination of an inflated ego that hides a deep identity crisis within. We look to the northern hemisphere to answer our problems in the African deep south. We distrust the continental...