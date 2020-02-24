Liberia: ANC Opens County Offices in Capemount And Bomi

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress or ANC, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings over the weekend opened the party's county offices in Sinje and Tiene respectively as part of efforts to strengthen the ANC's structure in those counties.The ANC embarked upon a restructuring and mobilization campaign across the country since the end of the 2017 presidential and legislative elections in which it came third.

The restructuring and mobilization efforts also includes building new local party offices at the county level as a mean of expanding the ANC's activities in those areas ahead of the pending 2020 mid-term senatorial elections and the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

The visit also coincided with the induction of Grand Capemount County structure, followed by a sport match between ANC Grand Capemount and ANC Bomi.Mr. Cummings whose party is also part of the four Collaborating Political Parties or CPP also held meetings with local leaders within the counties.He thanked the people for their support, although he acknowledged that times are tough, but urged them to remain resilient, smart and tough.

Mr. Cummings also encouraged the people of Capemount saying,there is hope and "we will prevail and things will get better", while asking for their continuous support especially as the country goes to the senatorial elections later this year before the presidential in 2023 to transform Liberia.

He further called on the county to work with the new county leadership inducted during the program and to support the county Chairman Mr. Tonia Fahnbulleh and his team in Cape Mount.

He promised to visit again and assured them of his return to the county to spend more time with them during his county tour later this year.

During the program on Saturday, the mobilization and operations team conducted mass recruitment as several citizens of Cape Mount trooped to fill out their membership forms and take their ID cards.

"ANC continues to be the fastest growing political party in the country. We welcome every citizen irrespective of tribe, ability, status, gender, etc. Many thanks to the great people of Cape Mount for making the ANC their home. Remember, at the ANC, Everybody is Somebody and we Put Liberia First. Join Us today!" the party said in a statement issued later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the ANC announced Sunday that its Disability Council will open an office at the party headquarters later today Monday February 24, 2020.

In a statement issued, the party notes that it realizes the the rights of persons with disability in politics and public life.

"The Chairperson of the Disability Council of the ANC, Amb. DaintowonDomah Pay-Bayee, a Politician and Advocate for the Missing Voices " Persons with Disabilities especially Women, Youth and Children ", officials and members of the Council and the Party will be Officially Opening the Disability Council's Office on the 24th of February 2020 at 11:00 am at the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Headquarters, Airfield Shortcut, 24th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, Liberia," the party said.

It added that "all Women Groups, Youth Groups, Partners, Donors, Members of both Print and Electronic Media in the interest of the advancement of the lives of Persons with Disabilities in the spirit of leaving no one behind and Institutions of Persons with Disabilities mostly especially are Officially Invited."-Writes Othello B. Garblah