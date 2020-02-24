Liberia: 18,000 Metric Tons of Gas Ready for Distribution

-Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says a verified quantity of 18,000 (eighteen thousand) metric tons of gas, representing 6.3 million gallons will fully be distributed to the public for consumption.

According to a Commerce Ministry release, the queues at filling stations will disappear today, Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, 25th February, as efforts to overcome the recent gasoline crisis continue.

The release says queues are still visible, owing to limited logistics in moving tankers to filling stations across the country.The Commerce Ministry, LPRC and importers, the release continues, are working together to overcome the gasoline crisis.

It notes that the Ministry's restriction on the sale of gasoline products in containers remains in force and that those found in the habit of hoarding or selling the products above the approved price of $ LRD635.00 per gallon for PMS and $LRD 730.00 for AGO should desist, or face disciplinary measures.

At the same time the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has instituted a number of measures intended to enhance accountability, transparency and confidence in the Liberian petroleum sector.In line with the measures, inspectors and monitors from the Ministry will now be assigned to LPRC's Loading Rack and related areas, effective Monday, February 24, 2020.

The release says the Commerce Ministry has instructed the Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company to re-institute the Transparency Reporting Regime, which will provide the inventory level of each and every importer on a daily basis, to the importers, with copies to the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Finance and Development Planning and State for Presidential Affairs, respectively. Press Release