Liberia: Weah to Give Land to Over 20,000 Residents

23 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

President George Manneh Weah has promised to check with the Liberia Land Authority to verify the ownership of lands currently being occupy by squatters for so many years in Unification Town Margibi County.The aimed of the verification is part of efforts to make the squatters the official owners of said properties in the area.

His commitment to the residents was an immediate response to a request made through their lawmaker, Margibi County District Two Rep. Irvin Jones last Thursday, 20 February at the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and construction of a four - lane ELWA to Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway.

"Let me inform Honorable Jones that I will check with the Land Authority to make sure that those that were squatting for so many years will have a place officially," he said as the gathering cheered his response during the program at Unification Town.

However, President Weah says he can't do it alone, telling Rep. Jones that since the lawmaker is a members of the House of Representatives he will be [heading] this initiative for his people, which includes working with Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley for some information.

In a rather jovial expression, President Weah said Mr. Findley had informed him that his father was a lawyer and so he has some of the documents with him, adding "so you can check with him."

Earlier making the appeal, Rep. Jones said the people have been residing on the land under the squatter right scheme for over 60 years.According to him, there are over 20,000 residents in Unification Town, adding of that number, "Only three of the residents in Unification Town have legitimate deeds to the property that they currently occupy."

Rep. Jones explained further that one of those legitimate deeds was signed in 1970 by late President William V.S. Tubman, and another belonging to the Johnson family was signed by late President William R. Tolbert in 1975, while "The Catholic Church also claims that she has a legitimate deed."On behalf of the residents of Unification Town, Rep. Jones pleaded with President Weah to give them legitimacy to the land.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.