South Africa: Warrant of Arrest Issued for Julius Malema for Failure to Appear in Court

A warrant of arrest has been issued for EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court on five charges related to him allegedly discharging a firearm at an Eastern Cape rally in 2018.

Malema and co-accused Adrian Snyman faced the charges for allegedly discharging a rifle during the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The East London Magistrate's Court issued the arrest warrant after Malema failed to appear on Monday, SABC News and JoziFM reported. The State was meant to hand over video evidence to the defence on Monday.

Malema responded to the news on Twitter by posting a cryptic tweet.

Source: News24