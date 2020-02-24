South Africa: Undefeated Stormers Outmuscle Jaguares At Wet Newlands

22 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Stormers beat the Jaguares 17-7 on Saturday to remain undefeated at Newlands this Super Rugby season.

The match was played in constant drizzle and that combined with the physical packs of both sides meant there wasn't much in the way of running rugby.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead into half-time but did score two tries after the break through Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and centre Ruhan Nel.

That was enough to give the Stormers a 17-0 lead, but the Jaguares became the first side to score any points in 225 minutes of rugby at Newlands this season when Rodrigo Bruni scored after a sustained period of attack.

It made for an interesting finish, but the Stormers defence held firm.

The win means the Stormers have won all four of their matches so far this season and they have solidified their position on top of the South African conference and the overall log.

Scorers:

Stormers 17 (3)

Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Ruhan Nel

Conversions: Damian Willemse (2)

Penalty: Willemse

Jaguares 7 (0)

Try: Rodrigo Bruni

Conversion: Domingo Miotti

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

Jaguares

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Juan Cruz Mallia, 11 Sebastien Cancelliere, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Tomas Cubelli (captain), 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Francisco Gorrison, 5 Lucas Paulos, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Santiago Socino, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chapparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Marcos Kremer, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 23 Matias Moroni

