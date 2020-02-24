Nigeria: Fayemi to Sign Agreement On New Minimum Wage

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, would before the end of February 2020 sign the agreement on the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential salary adjustment with the organised labour in the state.

This assurance was contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Kayode Fatomiluyi, and Secretary, Gbenga Olowoyo, yesterday.

The negotiation on the new minimum wage could not be signed before the end of 2019 as directed by the federal government due to the inability of the government delegation and labour to reach a common agreement on the matter.

The statement clarified that discussion on the N30,000 minimum wage and consequential salary adjustment negotiation in the state has reached 90 percent exuding confidence that it will be assented to on or before the end of February 2020.

According to the statement, "The negotiation of the minimum wage and consequential salary adjustment is receiving adequate attention and with tremendous progress, and by this development, the completion and eventual signing of necessary documents will be completed before the end of February 2020.

"As a matter of fact, the technical sub-committee and the enlarged negotiation committee have done greatly which led to the extent that Fayemi has to personally intervene on February 18, 2020.

"However, the determination of the leadership of Labour in the state is to arrive at a situation where whatever agreement signed with the government will not have a backlash that will force the state to use two federal allocations to pay one month salary, hence, we have to be broad-based in our approach and agitation.

"To this end, whatever Labour will agree will be for the best interest of the workers and the state."

The statement assured the workers not to be apprehensive about the capability of labour leaders to agree on what is fair and just that will be in the best interest of the workers

It promised that the interest of workers won't be traded off under any guise, as the state won't also be placed under financial burden that will cripple its economic advancement.