Sierra Leone: BAN, Partners Launch Audit Scorecards Animation Videos

Budget Advocacy Network(BAN) and partners, including Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL), Christian Aid and Restless Development, have yesterday launched the Audit Scorecards Animation Videos which captured the amounts Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) were unable to account for in the fiscal years of 2014 to 2017.

The animation videos mainly focused on how much the country and citizens lost due to the failure of government to act on the Auditor General's Report from 2014-2017.

The videos also clearly stated the exact amount some MDAs failed to account for and the developmental activities the said monies would have implemented, if the government would not have ignored the recommendations of the reports.

Giving the background of the scorecard animation videos, the team leader for the project, Euan Davidson, said year in year out, the Auditor General has been producing audit reports, but that little or no attention has been paid to same because of the volume of the reports.

He added that the project was geared towards gathering evidence and using it to influence certain government decisions for the betterment of the nation, adding that the scorecard video was one example of their projects.

"We know that audit service does a great work every year by showing the citizenry all monies received by MDAs and how it was spent. We want to show the government that the country stands to benefit a lot if proper consideration is paid to it recommendations," he said.

He added that for instance, between 2014 to 2015, more than 198 billion went unrecovered at the National Revenue Authority (NRA) according to the audits report, adding that the said amount was more than the proposed transfer to all local councils, budget for the Ministry of Social Welfare and Ministry of Sport for the 2020 fiscal year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also revealed that for 2014-2017, an amount of 13billion went unrecovered in the Ministry of Education, Science& Technology, and that the said amount was 88.5% of the budget for teaching and learning materials for 2020.

"We also gathered that between 2014 to 2017, an amount of 25billion 722,790,845 was unrecovered from the Ministry of Health & Sanitation, which would be able to pay 863 health workers for the whole of 2020," he said.

He said the videos have in full detail of three MDAs and one agency of the sum that went unrecovered,according to the audit report from 2014 to 2017.