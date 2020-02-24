Sierra Leone: Trafficking Victim Narrates Ordeal

A victim of human trafficking has narrated in court how she was sexually and physically abused by traffickers in the Islamic state of Oman.

The victim told the court she was a student at IAMTECH college when the 1st accused,Allieu Fofana, informed her brother about a certain opportunity to study in Turkey.

The victim, who was testifying in the High Court on Thursday,13th February , before Justice Ivan Sesay, identified all accused persons and recalled on 1st April and 17th September, 2019, when the 1st accused called and informed her about an overseas program, which she discussed with her brother, who stays in Guinea.

She told the court the 1st accused convinced her that his sister and girlfriend had benefited from the said overseas program.

"The 1st accused called and discussed the program with me and I told him I will inform my husband about it and I did. After I have passed on the information to my husband, he advised that we call the 1st accused so that they can further discuss it," he said.

The victim said the accused told her husband that the program was meant to further her studies overseas and that the entire process would cost USD13, 000, inclusive of hotel accommodation.

She told the court that she was happy to further her studies because of her mother's predicament.

She said her husband made a part payment of USD6,000 as first installment and that the 1st accused told them that the money was meant for her documentation, including passport, police clearance, and birth certificate.

She said three days after her husband had made part payment of USD6,000, the 1st accused called her on phone and asked her to meet him at the residence of the 3rd accused, Momoh Kamara, at Allen Town

"I went and met the 1st and 2nd accused (Alimamy Chernor Kamara) persons. The 1st accused then handed the money to 2nd and 3rd accused persons. The wife of the 3rd accused person then dressed me up in Islamic apparel (hijab) and took a photograph of me and did a short video,"she narrated.

She narrated that after two weeks, the 1st accused called and informed her that the visa, police clearance and result for medical examination were ready.

"The 1st accused then informed me that I will be travelling on a particular Sunday. I prepared my luggage and the 1st accused then asked that they needed the remaining USD7, 000 before I leave the following day," she said.

She testified that she arrived in Guinea at around 2am, where she was received by a lady to whom she handed the parcel that was given to her by the 1st accused.

"The lady told me and other young ladies that we were leaving at 11.pm en-route to Morocco, Qatar and then to Oman. When we arrived, all our documents were taken from us by an agent called Rose, who told us that we will receive them when returning to our country," she told the court.

She said "the lady told us that she bought us with a huge sum of money .I was introduced to an Arab who then took me to his two-story building where he told me that I have to cook three times a day, do all the ironing, cleaning, trash the rubbish and water the garden.

The victim said she then informed the man's wife that she won't be able to do all the jobs.

"The wife also told me that she bought me and if I refused to work she will not give me food or water to drink. I had to agree and work from 4am to 1 am the other day," she narrated.

She told the court that the husband to her master made several attempts to sexually abuse her but that she resisted.

"He told me that he will triple my salary if I agree to his demands. At one time one of their sons met me outside and asked that I go back to work. I refused and he took me to Rose's office .Rose too asked me to go back to work and I refused .She slapped me and I defended myself and then the husband of Rose and other people started slapping me until I was hopeless and fell sick," she added.

The victim said she was unable to work which prompted her master to lock her up in a kitchen for about a week.

The victim said she contacted the first accused and explained to him about her predicament and he replied that "na so dem dae, den na bastard pekin", (this is how they are. Those people are bastard).

"The agent then sold me to another family by the name of Salim Suliaman Hamid, who took me to his house and when I arrived I told the madam to take me to hospital as I was sick and she said it is not part of the contract," she said.

She said when she asked about the salary, the new master told her that the agent, (Rose) said they should not pay her for six months until she had finished paying for her phone.

She narrated that she then found another means to leave the place by telling her master that her mother was dead, and that she must be present for her funeral burial but they refused letting her go.

The victim further stated that she sent a short video to the 1st accused who later blocked her number and also shared the same video with her husband and one Aunty Jeneba.

"I left for the street as it was too much for me. I slept in an unfinished building for three days and sent another video to my husband,who called one Mr. Salim whom he asked to pick me from the place I was hiding and took me to the office of the agent who called the 3rd accused and informed him of what had happened to me and the 3rd accused replied, "this is how those people are," she said.

She added that she later requested to go to Turkey, but that the agent insisted on sending her back to Sierra Leone.