Nigeria: Offa Poly Probes Lecturer Over Sale of Textbooks

24 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara state, have begun the probe of Yemisi Adekeye, a lecturer mentioned in a PREMIUM TIMES' report for making a textbook a requirement for the submission of students' assignment.

In a two-part investigation published last year, Mrs Adekeye, handling GNS 102, an English Language course, instructed the students of Mass Communication not to submit an assignment without including the textbooks.

A source at the polytechnic informed this reporter that some students of Mass Communication department were summoned to a panel as witnesses on Friday.

"The students could not muster the courage to say the truth," our source disclosed.

When contacted, the school's spokesperson, Olayinka Iroye, did not deny that the lecturer is currently being probed by the management.

Mr Olayinka said he could attest to the 'good' character of the embattled lecturer but maintained that the school will not "sweep any case under the carpet."

He said the management is keen on restoring sanity, in any way possible, to the institution.

When this reporter contacted Mrs Adekeye for her reaction on Saturday, she refused to respond to several calls and text messages.

The former head of Mass Communication department, Binta Oloyede, was replaced after the institution investigated the findings in our earlier reports.

While the first part chronicled the groaning of students over the imposition of illegal fees, the second part exposed how students were compelled to buy handouts.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.